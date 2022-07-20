Venus (XVS) Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $68.98 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00023429 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,080.41 or 0.99536041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00042671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.