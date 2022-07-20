Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

NYSE LH traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.75. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

