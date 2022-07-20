Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,588 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,825. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $207.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.