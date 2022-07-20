Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. 33,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,341. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

