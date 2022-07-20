Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,605. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

