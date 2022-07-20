Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $157.00. 96,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

