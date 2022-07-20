Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. 56,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,261. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

