Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.70. 1,305,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,348,872. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.