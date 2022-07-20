Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

AMG traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,923. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

