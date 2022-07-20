Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

