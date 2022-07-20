Verso Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $469,226.45 and $34,507.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
