Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 879,766 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $32.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $607,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,596.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,793.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

