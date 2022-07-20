Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $8,672.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00245673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

