Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $36.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,097. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,690,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

