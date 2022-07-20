Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.90), with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of £41.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7,510.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.08.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

