Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Lowered to €12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.40 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.13) to €13.10 ($13.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.43) to €13.60 ($13.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 196,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,472. Vivendi has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

