Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,847. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

