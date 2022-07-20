Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 46,638 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

