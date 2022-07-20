Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $4.72 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 407,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,044 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $8,977,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,724.6% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 553,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $5,628,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

