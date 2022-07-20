Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

