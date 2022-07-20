Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,697 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CFG opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

