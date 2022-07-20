Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

