Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $131.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $151.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

