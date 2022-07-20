Warp Finance Price Tops $39.45 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.45 or 0.00166311 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 94.7% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $184,376.92 and $52,907.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

