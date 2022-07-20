WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,844 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,792,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $226.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.