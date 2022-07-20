WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,458 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $506.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.00 and its 200-day moving average is $569.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

