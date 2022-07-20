WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,164 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 240,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

