WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,449 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBB opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.