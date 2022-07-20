WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,390 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AON by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AON by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

NYSE:AON opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $226.78 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

