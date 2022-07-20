WBI Investments Inc. Takes $5.71 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

