WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Down 0.1%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 2,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

