Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

KMX opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

