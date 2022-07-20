Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:
- 7/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 7/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 7/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$9.50.
- 7/7/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of HBM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,429. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.