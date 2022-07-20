Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00.

7/14/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$9.50.

7/7/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HBM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,429. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.