Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,448. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

