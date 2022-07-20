Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,448. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.