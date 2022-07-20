Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

