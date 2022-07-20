Wells Fargo & Company Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $84.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

