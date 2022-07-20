Wells Fargo & Company Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

