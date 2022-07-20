West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.8 %

WST opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.64.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.