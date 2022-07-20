Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 3.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

