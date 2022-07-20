Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.64.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
