Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. ( NYSE:HYI Get Rating ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

