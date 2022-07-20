Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 149,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,627.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,022,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,475,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 149,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,627.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,022,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,475,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 353,244 shares of company stock worth $3,878,293 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $199,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

