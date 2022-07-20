Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.
Insider Transactions at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 149,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,627.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,022,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,475,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 149,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,627.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,022,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,475,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 353,244 shares of company stock worth $3,878,293 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.