Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

