Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
