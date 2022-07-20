Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.