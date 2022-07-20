Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.4 %

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

WY opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

