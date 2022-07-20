Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of WPM opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

