Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

