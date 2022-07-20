WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.95.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

