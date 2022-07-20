Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.16.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

