Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,755 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,823,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,515,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,174. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

