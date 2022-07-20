Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 3.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 24,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,344. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

